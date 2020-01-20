Blue Line injuries are beginning to be problematic

The Boston Bruins have always had reliable and stable defense corps.

The Boston Bruins were known for stopping games, fighting for their teammates, and supporting the offensive. This has not been the case in the past few weeks.

Last week the Boston Bruins lost three out of four games and posted a total of 13 goals. On Tuesday in Columbus, the Bruins decided not to respond to Emil Bemstrom’s goal against Tuukka Rask’s head. Apparently there was no one who would have responded to Bruins bar Zdeno Chara.

The Bruins continued to make defensive mistakes on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Defender John Moore only recorded 10 shifts after failing to defend Sidney Crosby behind the net at the first penguin goal. Moore ended the afternoon with the lowest ice age on the Bruins.

If Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy decides to sit on Moore, who is the next man?

Reply; It’s Steven Kampfer. Apart from him, the Bruins have little defense. With so much talk about the importance of depth of defense, the Boston Bruins may need to really explore the retail market in search of a defender if current trends continue.

Bruins fans remember the playoff series against the Ottawa Senators in 2017, in which Boston was down to the tenth defender on the squad.

In addition, there is no point in constantly having Matt Grzelcyk and / or Moore offside. Both are left-handed, both feel most comfortable on the left. The Boston Bruins are missing two key right-backs – Kevan Miller and Connor Clifton.

Both Miller and Clifton can bring physicality to the table, the Bruins in Columbus missed that. In addition, even though he wanted to sit Moore and challenge him to regain his playing time, Cassidy has no other choice than Camphor.

N #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy briefed on Tuukka Rask, David Krejci, Connor Clifton and Kevan Miller before the game this afternoon in Pittsburgh: pic.twitter.com/Q52byqaD8a

– Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins), January 19, 2020

Miller is said to be gone for a while. Clifton should come back in early February. Most recently he played a game against the Buffalo Sabers in the TD Garden on December 29 and is currently still on the shelf with this upper body injury.

The Bruins started the season with Zdeno Chara with Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo with Torey Krug and Matt Grzelcyk with Connor Clifton.

Before injuries and disorders occurred, defending the Boston Bruins was like a well-oiled machine. This is no longer the case. The absence of Miller and Clifton will surely begin to catch up with them. How long can you contain the leak?