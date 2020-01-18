Blue Cross needs people to care for cats and kittens

(Image: Cruz Azul)

Are you a Londoner who loves cats?

We could have the perfect opportunity for you.

The Blue Cross animal hospital has called cat and kitten caregivers in London.

The charity, which treats between 600 and 800 cats a month, needs volunteers to care for cats and kittens, whether these kittens are recovering from operations, they are too young to be in relocation centers (so they do , it may be necessary to take care of a small kitten), or they are nervous and need time in a home to increase their confidence.

You won’t be paid to lend a hand, but you can hang out with an adorable cat, so we think it’s worth it.

You will also have the joy of knowing that you are doing something good.

In addition, all equipment and food will be provided by Blue Cross, along with training to help you give your feline friends the best care.

Each cat that goes to a foster home will need to feed, clean, socialize (therefore, just spend time with you and snuggle up), and should receive medication if necessary.

All you need to qualify as a cat or adoptive kitten is to live within 45 minutes of the Blue Cross hospital on Hugh Street in Victoria, London, have a free room for the cat, have experience in handling and caring for cats, and not having other pets You should also be able to pick up the cat from the hospital.

Amanda Rumball, Welfare Officer of Blue Cross London, said: “ We rely on our amazing foster carers to offer temporary loving homes for the animals in our care, usually while recovering from illness, injury or just need a little of attention and socialization. .

“It’s very rewarding to help a pet and, ultimately, watch her go to her new and loving home forever.”

If you feel like getting involved, call Hayley Lynes at 020 7932 2377 or send an email to Hayley.lynes@bluecross.org.uk.

