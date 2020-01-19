Blown cables are still a big problem

An early lead of three goals in Pittsburgh led to another defeat for the Boston Bruins.

The Boston Bruins, who won last Thursday, competed against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a Sunday matinee. Despite the early start on the street, everything looked good for the visitors at first.

Thanks to the goals from Patrice Bergeron, Anders Bjork and David Pastrnak, Boston took the lead 3-0. The Bruins seemed ready to score all four points in the home game with the Penguins.

Unfortunately, all three Bruins had picked up these three goals. Pittsburgh fought back with four unanswered goals in three periods and won the regular game 4: 3. Despite the early lead of three goals, the Bruins left Pittsburgh without points.

A multi-goal tour is nothing new for the Bruins. In fact, you don’t even have to go back a week to find the latest. Boston lost a penalty shoot-out last Monday in Philadelphia after three goals in the second half.

So far, the Bruins have taken six goals this season. Only one of these games led to victory. The other five ended up losing; three in overtime and two in regulation.

Bruins blown into the lead this season:

2 goals ahead of COL (L)

3-goal lead against PITT (W)

4-goal lead against FLA (SOL)

2-goal lead against NJD (SOL)

3 goals ahead of PHI (SOL)

3-goal lead against PITT (L)

Not so great.

– Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky), January 19, 2020

No mathematician is required to find out that these five losses make up seven total points in the overall rating. This number should be zero; Teams with the talent of Boston have to win if they advance by more than one goal.

Given Boston’s place in the overall standings, these leads were easy to shake off at the start of the season. With such a big head start in the Atlantic, we all made fun of the fact that these games don’t matter in the regular season. It’s all about the playoffs, isn’t it?

Now, however, we cannot overlook these blown leads. First, the Bruins are still leading the Atlantic, but Tampa Bay is only six points behind. Given the direct duels, a six point lead isn’t much.

Second, the blown cables could pose a bigger problem with Boston’s squad. Do players feel tired from last season’s playoffs? And not just physical fatigue, but also mental and emotional. The Bruins seem to take their foot off the gas when they go up a few gates and then they don’t have enough to jump back.

Look, it’s hard to feel too worried because the Bruins are still at the top of the conference. Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh was only the tenth season.

That said, this season is pretty much championship or bust for the Bruins. Master teams usually don’t lose games if they are two or three goals ahead.