Bloomberg takes notes from three black lawmakers as they ask questions

Michael Bloomberg campaigned for the approval of three members of Congress’ Black Caucus on Wednesday, the day after the former New York Mayor again asked questions about his previous support for stop-and-frisk police practices.

MEPs Lucy McBath from Georgia, Gregory Meeks from New York and Stacey Plaskett from the Virgin Islands did not mention the controversial police practice that took place during the Bloomberg Mayor’s Office in their endorsements. But their support could help Bloomberg if it turns to the African American community, a critical block of the democratic base that largely despises the former New York Mayor for his longstanding support for Stop and Frisk.

Bloomberg apologized for his support for the training when he started racing late last year, but comments from 2015 that surfaced earlier this week that defended Stop and Frisk redirected attention to the controversial part of his New York heritage.

“Mike gave grieving mothers like me the opportunity to stand up and fight back,” said McBath, whose 17-year-old son Jordan Davis was shot and killed by a white man in 2012 after an argument about loud music. “No one running for president has done more for the Gun Violence Prevention Movement than Mike.”

Bloomberg has long advocated stronger weapons control measures and spent millions on the cause.

McBath, an activist with the Mothers of the Movement, a group of women who lost children through police or gun violence, was promoted to Congress by Parkland student survivors and ended up in a red district in Georgia in 2018.

Meeks and Plaskett said Bloomberg is best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump in a direct election campaign and boost the US economy.

“Mike not only has to bring politics, equality and prosperity to communities with color and economic development to keep us competitive in the world, he’s not afraid to fight,” said Plaskett.

Last month, Bloomberg was approved by Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois, a former civil rights activist and senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus. Rush has also been appointed national co-chair for Bloomberg’s presidential campaign.

Bloomberg hopes to build momentum beyond early voting and focus on Super Tuesday. But to gain a foothold in the crowded field, he first needs to get more support from African Americans, an important constituency in the party.

That goal faced a challenge this week after Bloomberg Audio surfaced, describing Stop and Frisk as a way to reduce violence by “throwing and searching against” minority children.

In an audio snippet posted on Twitter on Monday, Bloomberg also claimed that “95%” of the “murders and murder victims” are male minorities between the ages of 16 and 25, adding that “you just.” can take the descriptions and Xerox and distribute it to all the bulls. “

In response to the audio, Bloomberg said in a statement on Tuesday its earlier apology for Stop and Frisk and that earlier comments “do not reflect my commitment to criminal justice reform and racial equality.”