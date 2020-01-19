Bloomberg and Steyer are among the top 10 largest ever Super PAC donors - Mother Jones

On January 21, 2010, the Supreme Court opened the Super PAC era with its 5-4 ruling in the Citizens United case. While the decision left the limits of donations to politicians open, spending was limited externally – money for groups that campaign for or against candidates without being officially part of their campaigns. The decision resulted in a flood of corporate and union spending, as well as over-generous donors who have cut more than $ 3 billion for Super PACs in the past decade. According to a new report by Public Citizen, almost half of the money came from a handful of people – including presidential candidates Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg.

Between 2010 and 2020, 25 donors (including couples) accounted for 47 percent of all Super PAC donations from individuals – a total of $ 1.4 billion. At the top of the list were Republican megadonors Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, whose $ 292 million accounted for a tenth of all donations. Steyer ($ 255 million) and Bloomberg ($ 155 million) finished second and third. Liberal financier and conservative swindler George Soros was the tenth largest donor with $ 44 million.

Steyer, a hedge fund billionaire who is heavily self-financing his presidential campaign, wants Citizens United to be lifted. The Bloomberg campaign site says he “worked to eliminate the caustic power of money in politics.” The former mayor of New York City has announced that he will spend up to $ 1 billion on the 2020 election.