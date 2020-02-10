Bloody Brawler Bloodroots launches February 28

It was a long time ago, but the blood-stained, carnal action game Bloodroots is almost ready for people to put their teeth into. Developer Paper Cult today announced that the fast indie action game will be launched on February 28 for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wy4JSXjEvO4 [/ embed]

It was also revealed that developer Paper Cult has provided some help to further elaborate the Bloodroots story. Nick Suttner, a writer with credits on Guacamelee 2 and Celeste, was hired to help the developers work out the characters of the game and write a smarter dialogue.

In the indie action game you play as Mr. Wolf, an animal murderer betrayed and left for death by one of his own. Fed by revenge, he sets out to fight hordes of enemies that stretch across Weird West against his way back to the top and find the person responsible for trying to kill him in the first place.

The world of Bloodroots is littered with improvised weapons, and you will perform blood-soaked ballet as you grab them all to string together killer combos of violence at various beautiful, handmade levels.

Bloodroots will be available on the Nintendo Switch on February 28 via the Eshop.

[Source]