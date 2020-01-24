“Bloggers, please understand your facts; I have not been arrested by anyone ”

A few hours ago, the news went viral that the popular Nigerian transvestite, Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, was arrested.

These reports claimed that after the arrest, his cars and some personal belongings had been seized, however, Bobrisky went out to dump the reports.

In a recent social media post on Instagram, Bobrisky said that no one had arrested him and that none of his cars and belongings had been seized.

He went down to bloggers to get their facts before they went public.

His message reads;

“Bloggers repeat to me…. Always get your basic rights…. no soldier stopped me or picked up my cars 😂😂😂😂😂 ”

