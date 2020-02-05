Blog: Birds of Prey: DC’s response to Marvel’s Deadpool

Harley Quinn is DC’s response to Marvel’s Deadpool. Cathy Yan’s narrative style and Christina Hodson’s script are very similar to those of the Marvel Deadpool franchise. With the narration told from the perspective of Harley Quinn, who would take him from side to side throughout history to break the fourth wall, he will see similarities at all times and let me say that for the most part it is also an equally fun journey .

My introduction to Harley Quinn was in “Suicide Squad” – launch in 2016 of DC Extended Universe, and I remember enjoying Margot Robbie as Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn in an otherwise average artist. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) revolves around Harley Quinn and focuses on his journey to find his own individual position in the dark world of Gotham after the events of Suicide Squad, but don’t worry if He has not seen Suicide Squad as Birds of Prey is designed as an independent film. The story is simple and depends largely on the madness of Harley Quinn’s character because if you subtract Harley from the equation, this movie would look totally different and be much less entertaining. So, if I enjoyed the character before in Suicide Squad, then a gift awaits you.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3HbbzHK5Mc (/ embed)

Margot Robbie has done a beautiful job, has brought the right amount of madness, emotion and intellect to the character. She seems adorable, psychotic, silly and strong, all at the same time, something not very easy to achieve. She shines like the chemical plant in explosion that we see in the trailer. Apart from it, all other characters, including the antagonist Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis / Black Mask, are not given strong arguments, therefore, they are not recorded as strongly as Margot Robbie, but still, they are all very convincing and get their moment here and there at all times. the plot And when everyone comes together for the final fight sequence, it’s an explosion on the screen.

The action choreography is attractive and stays true to the nature of the characters, the humor is perfect and arises naturally through the narrative and with the music of Daniel Pemberton (who has also given music for Spider-Man: Into the Spider -See), Birds of Prey takes you perfectly to the crazy world of Harley Quinn. Like the idea of ​​having a Hyena pet, this movie is loud, crazy and very funny, I go with 3 stars.

