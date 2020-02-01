Dharma Productions recently announced that they are venturing into the dark and horror genre with the protagonist of Vicky Kaushal Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. The news excited all Vicky Kaushal fans, as they are excited to see it in this new avatar. The posters of the movie had already aroused everyone’s interest in the movie and now the creators left the movie’s advance yesterday.

Without revealing much, the breakthrough begins with Vicky Kaushal attacking a ship with a torch in his hand. He is too confused to understand what is happening while following some bloody handprints on the ship’s wall. The traces of blood on his hands take him to a room where he sees his face on the wall. The face is painted with the same handprints and this leaves him surprised. But before he does something, some frightening hands push him into the wall.

Watch the preview here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FtsbyPFPHg (/ embed)

Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is the first part of the three movie franchise. Vicky’s character seems quite interesting and the teaser makes you wonder what the movie’s progress will be like.

This creepy teaser from Bhoot Part 1 – The enchanted ship has now arrived at the Koimoi survey “How’s The Hype”. All you have to do is tell us how much you liked Vicky Kaushal’s teaser.

So go ahead and vote in the poll below.

Bhoot New posters Ft. Vicky Kaushal How is The Hype: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster? VOTE NOW!

Chapter 1 of Vicky Kaushal Bhoot: The Enchanted Ship has been one of the most anticipated films and it seems that the creators have finally decided to unwrap it layer by layer. Two new posters of the film were released yesterday and they reached our exclusive section “How is the hype?”.

More than monsters under your bed …!

Tune in here at 10am tomorrow to navigate the world of #Bhoot. #TheHauntedShip @ apoorvamehta18 @ vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @ Bps_91 @ShashankKhaitan @NotSoSnob @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/GfMUx4tBpz

– Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 30, 2020

The first poster has Vicky screaming covered in hands trying to knock him down while fighting to escape. The second poster adds more to the horror where you can see the ghost. While we see a clueless Vicky ducking and trying to pull a doll from under the bed, you can see the ghost behind him.

@ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/OWvOZbgW71

– Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 30, 2020

Tell us if you liked the poster and vote below!

Bhoot New poster on How is The Hype: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Bhoot New poster on How is the hype: The poster shows Vicky Kaushal drowned in the water in a dark room of a broken ship, since there is a ghost that stops him while he struggles to get out. With almost half of his hand fighting, we can only imagine the level of restlessness with which we are going to deal with the film. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhoot New poster on How is The Hype: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Bhoot First Look poster in “How is the hype?”: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Vicky Kaushal is making his horror film genre debut in collaboration with Dharma productions and we can’t wait for them to bring something amazing after Lust Stories. Yesterday, Vicky Kaushal released the first poster of his next horror movie, Bhoot Part 1, The Haunted Ship, and is receiving praise from everywhere.

Vicky looks extremely terrified and shouts at the first poster.

Bhoot’s new poster on “How is the hype?”: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Nothing pursues you more than reality. Introducing #Bhoot First part – The enchanted ship, led by @ Bps_91. In theaters on November 15, 2019. @karanjohar @ apoorvamehta18 @shashankkhaitan @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/CnONsJs3bp

– Vicky Kaushal (@ vickykaushal09) June 10, 2019

The handsome and talented actor debuted with Masaan and has come a long way with the type of content he has chosen to do.

Bhoot has Vicky and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and this is the first part of the fear series that Dharma has created. Vicky was also injured while filming an action sequence for the film. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap and is ready to premiere on November 15, 2019.

Tell us if you liked the poster and vote below!

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!