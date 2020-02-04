Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, protagonist of Malang, are getting closer and closer to their release with each passing day. To keep the rumor on, the creators released a new song Hui Malang yesterday and have now reached our exclusive How’s The Hype? section today.

Hui Malang is a cheerful song that features Disha dancing in the songs. Looking dazzling as always, Disha walks through the powerful dance routine and is impressive. The song is sung Asees Kaur and is composed by Ved Sharma and written by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa together.

Directed by Mohit Suri and presented by Luv Ranjan, the film will premiere on February 7, 2020.

Phir Na Milen Kabhi De Malang in “How is the hype?”: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster? VOTE NOW

Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, has raised the bar with the action movie they are ready to present to the audience. The film has an incredible set of songs and its latest release Phir Na Milen Kabhi is nothing less.

Phir Na Milen Kabhi is sung by Ankit Tiwari. The music is composed by DJ Phukan and the lyrics are written by Prince Dubey. The song portrays a heartbreaking love story with a tinge of heartbreak where Aditya, who is madly in love with Disha, decides to leave her.

Watch the song here:

Rate the hum of the song and tell us if you liked Aditya’s song Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in the poll below.

Malang humraah in “How is the hype?”: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, is making all the right noise. After surprising the audience with two amazing songs: Chal Ghar Chalen and Malang’s main song, the creators finally released the third song in the movie titled Humraah. The song is bringing the buzz of the movie to a higher level and will leave you wanting more.

The song shows very well how it involves the love story of Aditya and Disha. The two embark on different adventures such as jumping from a cliff, practicing water sports and others, and they will also make you go on vacation. The chemistry of Disha and Aditya is dazzling and the lyrics of the song will definitely give you an idea of ​​the fun. Crooned by Sachet Tandon, the song is composed by The Fusion Project. The lyrics of this energetic song is written by Kunaal Vermaa.

Watch the song here:

Humraah is about living selfishly and without apologizing for yourself and living life to the fullest. It adds to the anticipation of the movie and will only increase the excitement for the movie. The song has reached the Koimoi survey ‘How’s The Hype?’ And we’d like to know how much you liked Malang’s Humrah song.

Malang song title in “How’s the hype?”: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, is making all the right noise. The movie trailer and the first song entitled Chal Ghar Chalen have already impressed the public and are eager to see the movie. In addition to this emotion, the Mohit Suri movie team released the second song from the movie titled Malang Title Track.

The song shows how two strangers: Disha and Aditya meet at a party and fall in love at first sight. Picturesque roads, wonderful scenery and dazzling chemistry make the song an absolute pleasure. Ved Sharma has lent his voice to this moving song and has also worked on its composition. Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have written the lyrics of the song.

Check it out here:

The song has now reached the “How is the hype?” Koimoi All you have to do is cast your vote below and let us know how much you liked Malang’s main song.

Chal Ghar Chalen De Malang in “How is the hype?”: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Malang by Disha Patani is one of the most anticipated films of the year. This is the first time we will see this young and talented duo doing their magic on the big screens and we are very excited about that. The creators released the first song Chal Ghar Chalen and is creating all the right buzz around the corner. The song of the film has reached our exclusive section “How is the hype?”. Scroll down to learn more and don’t forget to vote.

The song features Disha Patani and Aditya’s brewing romance Roy Kapur and shares visions of adventures from her film journey. Composed by Mithoon and sung by Arijit Singh, the song will play all the correct chords with its lyrics and music.

The backdrop in the song is from Goa and seems pretty serene. Disha acts like a bubbly and adventurous girl who loves to live life to the fullest.

Directed by Mohit Suri and presented by Luv Ranjan, the film will premiere on February 7, 2020.

Malang Trailer Ft. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and the protagonist of Kunal Kemmu Malang have become one of the most anticipated films of the year. The manufacturers after launching the numerous posters that impressed the audience, yesterday released the movie trailer. The advance of the film has reached our exclusive section “How is the hype?”. Scroll down to learn more and don’t forget to vote.

Looking at Disha and Aditya as a couple, Malang is a kind of romance and revenge drama that tells the journey of five people in love with killing people. The trailer is a trippy pleasure and follows the neon theme. Manufacturers make sure they get their attention with the background score and we must agree that it does the job. The trailer promises to give Anil Kapoor to the audience in a character, the actor has never been seen before. What also works for the trailer is the chiseled charisma of Aditya and the beauty of Disha that illuminates the screen every time they appear on the screen.

Directed by Mohit Suri and presented by Luv Ranjan, the film will premiere on February 7, 2020.

Malang New Poster Ft. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

The chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani is already setting the bar high for Mohit Suri’s Malang movie. The posters of the characters left fans intrigued about how their characters will be and the creators make sure you ask for more. The team has revealed an interesting poster with Disha and Aditya and has reached the section “How is the hype?” Koimoi

The poster in the conversations shows Disha and Aditya posing in a very peculiar pose. You may not have seen something like this before, as Disha kisses Aditya while sitting on her shoulder. Aditya is standing on the side of the beach while kissing Disha with full passion. The new poster says a lot about its sizzling chemistry and we can’t wait to see the two romances on the big screen.

Look at the poster below:

Two wild souls … a love … MALANG!

Advance on January 6. @ AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @kunalkemmu @ mohit11481 @MalangFilm @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar @jayshewakramani @LuvFilms @TSeries pic.twitter.com/5ij6vIdbz

– Disha Patani (@DishPatani) January 4, 2020

As everyone will know, in the “How is the hype?” Section, Rate the new posters, songs, movie trailer and tell us how much you like it.

So go ahead, vote for Malang’s new poster and tell us how much he impressed you.

Malang character posters in “How is the hype?”: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Aditya Roy Kapur and the protagonist of Disha Patani, Malang, have been in the headlines for a while. After the first glimpse of the film’s cast, the creators shared yesterday the first posters of everyone’s characters and have reached our exclusive How’s The Hype? Today’s section.

The creators shared four posters yesterday with Aditya, Disha, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, respectively. The posters follow a trippy theme. Each character has a different emotion that could be his trail throughout the movie. While Aditya is agitated and screams loudly, Disha looks calm and dreamy as the calm before the storm.

Malang character posters in “How is the hype?”: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster? VOTE NOW!

Anil Kapoor, with her first look, is bigger than life on her poster and looks awesome. Kunal with his serious face is here to intrigue.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has been in the headlines for a while. Malang will be released on February 7, 2020.

In our exclusive section “How is the hype?”, Internet users rate the buzz of the posters, songs, teaser and advances of the film, so it will be interesting to observe Malang’s reception among the audience.

