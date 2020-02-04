Blockbuster or Lackluster? Vote now

Ajay Devgn captivated everyone with his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and has now quickly moved to his project entitled Maidaan. The mega star will rehearse the role of a football coach in the direction of Amit Sharma and has been sharing new posters every day to keep fans excited about the movie.

Recently, the creators of the film announced the new release date of Maidaan and shared two new posters of the film. In one of the posters, we can see Ajay Devgn holding a soccer ball in his hand while he looks sternly. On the other poster, we can see him with a grim look, while some children can be seen playing football in front of him.

Look at the posters here:

#Maidaan will now be released on 12/11/2020. @ Priyamani6 @raogajraj @boneykapoor @iAmitRSharma @freshlimefilms @saiwynQ @actorrudranil @writish @saregamaglobal @zeestudios_ @zeestudiosint @BayViewProjOffl @ MaidaanOfk.Otwu

– Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2020

For the uninitiated, Ajay plays the character of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan. Syed Abdul is called the founder of Indian football that led the Indian football team to many victories from 1950 to 1963.

After giving great success with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is preparing to make 2020 even more exciting for his fans. Earlier this month he released his first glimpse of the upcoming Bhuj: The Pride Of India movie and now he has also presented his first glimpse of Maidaan.

A teaser poster of Maidaan was launched a few days ago and the team has now revealed full posters. Ajay Devgn plays the role of legendary former soccer player Syed Abdul Rahim and team coach and national soccer manager of India.

The posters have created a very good impact and also the simple, calm and intense aspect of Ajay Devgn.

The protagonist of Ajay Devgn, Maidaan, has become one of the most anticipated films and the creators are not leaving stone unturned to add to the hype. Yesterday the new poster of the film was launched

The new poster is a perfect provocation for fans, as the creators have just revealed enough to provoke curiosity. The poster shows the team just out of practice standing in the mud, covered with it. We only see them halfway, giving us the perfect vibe. Maidaan is based on Indian soccer coach Syed Abdul Rahim. This film marks the first collaboration of Badhaai Ho director, Amit Sharma and Devgn

The film is based on the Indian soccer player Syed Abdul Rahim. This film marks the first collaboration of Badhaai Ho's director, Amit Sharma and Devgn.

The film is based on the Indian soccer player Syed Abdul Rahim. This film marks the first collaboration of Badhaai Ho’s director, Amit Sharma and Devgn. Yesterday, producer Boney Kapoor took his Twitter account and shared the first aspect and title of the film. He wrote: “Proud to begin the untold story of the golden years of Indian football. I hope to bring glory to India with this fantastic story. @ajaydevgn @Maidaanofficial @iAmitRSharma @keerthyofficial @freshlimefilms @saiwynQ @writish @ zeestudios_ @ ZeeStudiosInt “.

