Atrangi Re’s announcement surprised us all. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The creators released an ad video and are doing exclusively in our How’s The Hype section.

The video of the announcement reveals the credentials of the film on white paper with different colors. The music that plays in the background is quite serene and is musical by AR Rahman and just by tone, we could guess that the music will be a blockbuster.

Video of Atrangi Re’s announcement about “How is the hype?”: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster? VOTE NOW!

With the backing of Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai himself, Atrangi Re will go on sale from March 1, 2020. The music will be composed by AR Rahman.

Rate the buzz of the ad video and tell us if you liked it in the survey below.

