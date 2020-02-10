Blitz kills rare gorillas in Uganda

According to a conservation group, four endangered mountain gorillas, including three adult women, were killed by an obvious lightning strike in a Ugandan national park.

An autopsy was performed on the four people, including a male infant who died on February 3 in Mgahinga National Park in southwest Uganda.

“Based on the gross lesions after death … the tentative cause of death for all four people is likely to be electrocuted by lightning,” said the Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration (GVTC) in a statement on Saturday, although it is confirmed in the laboratory two to three weeks.

The four belonged to a group of 17 members known as the Hirwa family, who invaded the Mgahinga National Park from Volcanoes National Park in neighboring Rwanda in August last year.

“It was very sad,” GVTC CEO Andrew Seguya told the BBC.

“The potential of the three women to contribute to the population was immense.” The other 13 members of the group had been found.

An estimated 680 great apes were left in 2008, but efforts to protect and combat poaching have increased their population to over 1,000.