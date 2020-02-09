Blinking plates, cheering fans like Dems make NH closing pitch

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The battle for momentum in New Hampshire, at least one night, amounted to how expressive fans could be in the cheap seats.

Democrats have made an effort to project an aura of unity during a Saturday party dinner designed to pump up the party base and key supporters of each campaign three days earlier than the first president in the nation.

But there was little love between supporters of Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, the main winners of delegates in the Iowa caucuses. One side was staring at the other side as their candidates tried to build on the momentum that was being delivered to them by confused results.

Buttigieg, the first to speak to the public of thousands of democrats, came across loud chants of “Wall Street Pete” and “Medicare for All” from Sanders supporters and announced their presence with flashing pink “Bernie” signs. The supporters of Buttigieg, in yellow T-shirts and armed with noise makers, started loud chants of “Boot-Edge-Edge” and waved blue and yellow signs when Sanders declared the victory in the Iowa, referring to the popular mood.

The Associated Press did not name a winner in the competition, but Buttigieg and Sanders were leading and both have gained strength in recent days.

Flashing signs, noise makers and color-matched outfits filled the hockey arena where the event took place, with the campaigns of Elizabeth Warren and Buttigieg in most supporters. The contingent of Sanders, although smaller, announced his presence early on by repeatedly reciting Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the senior elected state official, as she spoke.

In addition to their barbs at Buttigieg, Sanders supporters were silent or applauded during the comments of most other candidates. Amy Klobuchar even played along during her comments, turned to the Sanders section and said, “Hello Bernie people!”

When Sanders entered the stage, he immediately recognized his supporters. “I see more enthusiasm here than there,” he said, gesturing his supporters at Warren.

In the meantime, Joe Biden had a small contingent for comparison that was supported on both sides by Warren supporters. A campaign spokeswoman said the campaign had made a strategic decision to keep its supporters out on doors instead of attending dinner.

Tickets for the event started at $ 20, and the level of support for each candidate showed how much a campaign was willing to spend to get its supporters in place, or how much grassroots energy existed. Many people in the audience were from the state.

The Klobuchar supporters wore bright green T-shirts and had giant, luminous letters with the text “Win Big”, a nod to her chorus that she has won forcefully in her home state of Minnesota. Klobuchar received great cheers from the crowd when she repeated her final argument from the Friday night debate that she understands and wants to fight for all voters.

Warren fired her supporters in the same way, although she largely clung to her stump speech.

The campaigns of Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet and Tom Steyer had much smaller contingents.

After Sanders spoke, many people from the major campaigns left the arena before the former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick spoke. His campaign, despite being regarded as a long shot, made his presence with supporters in bright blue hats and the crowd that remained gave enthusiastic applause.

When Bennet finally entered the stage, he joked: “Thanks for hanging around.”

