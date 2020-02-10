Blazing Chrome developer wants to make a 16-bit Ninja Gaiden 4

JoyMasher is a great indie developer from Brazil that keeps retro gaming alive and thriving, such as Oniken and, most recently, Blazing Chrome, a title that was very popular with Nintendo Enthusiast. Their titles are strongly influenced by hits from the past, but are highly valued regardless of their merits. Now, co-founder of JoyMasher, Danilo Dias, has casually said on Twitter that he would really like to collaborate with Koei Tecmo on “the Ninja Gaiden IP to make Ninja Gaiden 4”, and he “could die like a hero” if he’s that game.

don’t shit, that’s a game I’m going to make. Ninja Gaiden 4. If I make it I can die like a hero.

Dias tells in follow-up tweets that his Ninja Gaiden 4 would be a 16-bit title, “like a SNES” game, and that he had had the entire story of the game in mind since he was 13 years old. It would “take into account” the entire NES trilogy because Dias is “a Ninja Gaiden nerd”.

I don’t know how you are, but if I were Koei Tecmo, I would have the chance to make Ninja Gaiden 4 with Danilo Dias and JoyMasher. They could do for Ryu Hayabusa what Inti Creates did for Mega Man with Mega Man 9 or what Christian Whitehead and co. did for Sonic with Sonic Mania. I’m all for it. And you?

