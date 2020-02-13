Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard suffers from inguinal injury, gets MRI

© Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sport

Adding injury to, almost literally, Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard left late in the Wednesday-evening game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a groin injury.

Lillard landed awkwardly. He was in a lot of pain before he immediately went to the dressing room. The All-Star guard did not return to the game because his Blazers lost with the score of 111-104.

Let’s hope the injury isn’t as serious as it seems. Lillard has a high pain threshold. He was clearly uncomfortable.

Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said after the game that Lillard had the right groin pain and is on her way to an MRI.

The observatory will participate in this week’s All-Star festivities in Chicago. That is now clearly in question.

More importantly for the Blazers, this injury could derail their already slender playoff hopes. Because of Wednesday’s loss, Portland enters four games behind Memphis for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.