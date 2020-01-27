Scroll to view more pictures

You already knew Blake didn’t want anyone but Gwen. In case you need a reminder, there is always a performance video for Grammys 2020 by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani that you can fall back on. We never really had any doubt that these two voice judges were absolutely thrilled – but their duet on stage at the Staples Center is only the sweetest confirmation this year.

43-year-old Blake and 50-year-old Gwen entered the Grammys stage to perform their recently released single “Nobody But You”. The song surprised fans when the songwriting couple dropped it at the end of last year, especially since its lyrics seemed to confirm their plans to get married soon. While this conversation is still on the table, we know that this couple is committed as always.

The performance started with Blake on stage with an acoustic guitar. After his verse, Gwen went on stage in a white dress with a massive train and a pink headband. The performance continued, and the Lovebirds watched each other as they sang the lyrics, “I don’t want to live without you.” The duo ended with massive applause from the Grammys audience, to which Gwen ended with a sweet “Thank you. The performance also ended that Blake bowed to his girlfriend, which was probably the sweetest moment of the whole song.

Blake seemed almost more excited about tonight’s performance than the fact that his single “God’s Country” was nominated for the Grammy nomination for Best Solo Performance Tonight. Before the show, he flocked to ABC’s Gayle King to rehearse with Gwen.

“I can already tell you that this will be one of the biggest rushes I’ll ever experience when I’m on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys doing our song together,” said Blake. “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is singing a song with Gwen.” We don’t cry, you cry.

“And, you know, look her in the eye and just know that we know what each other thinks,” he added. Looking back at today’s clip, we definitely see what he’s talking about. Someone else who gets Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the mood, or is it just us?

Blake and Gwen have been an issue since the end of 2015 after working together on The Voice talent contest. Both singers had previously married before they made it official: Blake divorced her country singer Miranda Lambert in 2015 while Gwen divorced rock star Gavin Rossdale in 2016. Gwen and Gavin share three children, who already see Blake as a father.

We are excited about their mixed family and the love with which they effortlessly graced the Grammys stage tonight.

The 62nd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 26, 2020.