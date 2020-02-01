Blair Witch Project co-creator films anthology in the Bay Area

PLANT CITY, Fla. – The co-creator of the hit film from 1999, The Blair Witch projectDan Myrick spent the last week in Plant City to shoot a new horror anthology called Black veil,

Co-creator of the Blair Witch Project in filming the anthology ‘Black Veil’

Dan Myrick: The first episode is about a chased camera

The director said that they will return to Florida to shoot the other 5 episodes

“I’ve been in LA for a few decades, but I always wanted to bring some production back to Florida,” said Myrick.

The Hollywood director grew up in Sarasota and went to school at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

“I wrote, directed, and did most of the production in Orlando with Blair Witch,” said Myrick. “We shot in Maryland, but we also produced a lot in Orlando.”

Producer Doug Fox said the Plant City area had the creepy South Gothic atmosphere they were looking for, with old rustic houses and Spanish moss dripping from trees.

“Plant City is really great for filming,” he said. “The city welcomed us.”

Sally Kirkland and Abby Eiland are the main characters in Black Veil. Kirkland has appeared in 250 films and said Myrick offered her the role on a Facebook message.

“He wrote and said, ‘Hey, there is this role, Sally. It is short, but it is very powerful. Would you be interested in coming to Florida to do that? “Myrick recalled.” So that’s how I’m here. “

Eiland said she enjoyed her time in the Bay Area and even tried Gasparilla for the first time.

“I saw a bit of Gasparilla when I came in, which was fantastic. I didn’t even know it was one thing,” she said. It was great to shoot here. “

The black veil is a web series with six episodes. The first episode is called “Camera Obscure”.

“This is basically a kind of haunted camera, and this woman takes pictures of traumatic events in your childhood and discovers them,” Myrick said of everything. “

Myrick said it takes about five days to shoot an episode that will be about 15 minutes long. The director said they’ll be returning to Florida later this year to shoot the other five episodes.

“Atlanta shouldn’t do the whole business,” he said.

Fox was impressed with the local production team they hired.

“We are 95 percent domestic occupation,” he said.