BLACKPINK New Song 2020 Note: When is your comeback?

Flashes, the wait is over. At least it seems so – BLACKPINK’s comeback song hints for 2020 keep popping up, and anonymous sources give hints about the Korean group’s latest project. However, a current tip seems more promising than ever: Soompi.com claims that “a global representative of music distribution” has new details about the group of girls that “are secretly preparing a major project of the largest scale to date”. Woah.

Of course, the BLACKPINK agency YG Entertainment reacted to the rumors with a short comment. “It is difficult to confirm this at the moment,” said Soompi.com. However, YG Entertainment added that the girls plan to make up for the long wait. “They will pay back with good music and positive news because fans have been waiting a long time,” they said.

They added: “We would be grateful if [fans] were waiting for official announcements in the future. We ask for your understanding. “If it’s an admission that new music is on the way, think like us. Why debunk unofficial announcements unless they contain a grain of truth?

After all, Blinks has heard the whisper of a BLACKPINK comeback since last year. In November 2019, Outlet News1 claimed that BLACKPINK had already recorded new music. And even better: They reported that, according to Soompi.com, the project should be published “in early 2020”.

Well, we’re here, people. It is early 2020, and YG Entertainment seems to stand by its earlier comments: “The exact date has not yet been determined,” they said. However, they admitted that “the goal is to make a comeback early next year,” adding: “BLACKPINK members are currently recording several new songs for their new album.”

It all soon points to a new piece of music, so that we don’t allow “early 2020” to pass without even hearing from Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé. It’s crazy to believe that the South Korean girl group made its debut four years ago in August 2016. All these years later, Blinks are still eagerly waiting for more.