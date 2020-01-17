BLACKPINK Jennie is said to have received hate comments at an event: News: KpopStarz

At an Indonesian event held on January 14, the four members of the idol group, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo, met their international fans from Indonesia.

During the event at Senayan Tennis Indoor Stadium, Indonesia, the MC had an interview with the MC of the event. They also had the option to monitor the live broadcast screen, where they can monitor the messages sent by BLINKs.

However, fans and other internet users somehow noticed the change in Jennie’s facial expression at BLACKPINK. And fans noticed how many hate comments and malicious messages were thrown at the female idol member, and Jennie seems to be reading them.

The idol then tried to endure it while they were still interviewing, but her tearful eyes and way of blowing her check to prevent her from crying interrupted her true fans.

Meanwhile, fans comfort Jennie when sending heart-warming cheering messages through social media platforms, and even tended to the hashtag #JennieDeservesBetter worldwide to raise awareness of YG Entertainment and the host company for more security and comfort around the idols, away from hate comments.

Fans also noticed how badly BLACKPINK was treated during the event. The fans noticed that Jennie was ignored, and at the same time, The MC kept interrupting what the girls were saying.

On the other hand, the moderator of the live event denies these claims and proved his side through his Instagram account. Lee Jeong Hoon, who was the MC of the event, said, “I hope you will be able to understand the conditions of all of us who are in your subpoena or backstage.”

He had stated that everything asked about the idol group had been planned and scripted, and that he had no access to change it. Jeong Hoon also apologized for the misunderstanding with the host between the fans who watch the live stream and those who attended the event.

He also made it clear that he would not ignore the members; instead, BLACKPINK asked not to ask too many questions as there were only a few that matched the members.

In addition, MC Lee told those Indonesian fans who were sad that despite their presence there was no Indonesian translation, it was a request from the authorities for the interview to continue in Korean.

In the meantime, Jenni Kim had her birthday and fans from all over the world greet the young lady on various social media platforms and wish her a happy birthday.

Jennie then uploaded her pre-birthday cake, which shows her stunning graphics and cute face along with the strawberry cake.

