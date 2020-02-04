BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Boss Chicks Of Super Bowl

Written by Alexis McCombs

Of course a fourth quarter earned the Kansas City Chiefs their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, but behind the scenes these sistas bring their A-game to the world’s biggest show:

Kimberley A. Martin

Senior NFL writer – Yahoo Sports

Job description of a boss:

* Juggle six stories at the same time with the ability to run for a last-minute press conference or post-game interview.

Martin is the only black, female columnist who covers the NFL for an important media outlet.

After a stint when The Redskins of The Washington Post defeated the writer, she joined Yahoo Sports – and was not afraid to take risks.

Imagine setting your boss in a lifelike tone hustlers story, except that the character of J-Lo is a young woman who enters the city for the biggest sporting event of the year, hoping to dance to a gold mine.

The Brooklyn resident wanted to explore “the other” side of Super Bowl when it was hosted in Atlanta last year – and trusted to tell the story with journalistic integrity. The article has more than 700,000 hits.

In the dressing room, Martin looks different from other writers, but BET told that she has learned to embrace it. “Early in my career I would go inside with a standing face. I wanted to go, but I am not like them. I don’t see things the same as white men and I can (culturally) deal with black men in a different way. “

This gives Martin an advantage, because landing interviews are all about reporting, trust and credibility. She added, players know “Kim is about her business.”

Gina Scott

VP, Partner Services – NFL Players Association (NFLPA)

Job description of a boss:

* Facilitate multi-million dollar deals as a matchmaker between NFL players and products we love.

Head & Shoulders ‘Offense vs Defense’ commercial plays the quarterback of Patrick City Chiefs in Kansas City in a hair fight with retired Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu.

When brands want to gain access to the star power of NFL athletes through advertisements, events, recommendations and performances, Scott helps make this possible. She is a strategy expert and consults on licensing rights.

During the Super Bowl weekend, the NFLPA facilitates more than 500 player deals and some of its sponsors have kept commercials in the game.

As a high-level executive, Scott told BET, “My biggest challenge is to sit down at the table, to be considered equivalent, because things are often gender-specific.” have monetary responsibilities.

That doesn’t stop Scott – she is helping to generate $ 200 million in annual income.

Kenisha Brown-Alexander

Miami Super Bowl Host Committee – Volunteer Program

Job description of a boss:

* Recruit 10,000 Super Bowl volunteers to be cleared by background checks and trained to work at airports and locations in the city. “Welcome to Miami!” (Will Smith voice).

“As the choice to organize the 2020 Super Bowl, the NFL selects … Miami, FL!”

After the announcement was made four years ago, Alexander was one of the 24 people who were hand-selected to lead logistics for the host committee, which oversees everything from local law enforcement to the power of mobile service at team hotels.

Her task was to find students, football fans and local residents who are willing to serve as ambassadors for activities that lead to the big game.

She is no stranger to sports, but originally had the ambition to become an athletic trainer before a life-changing event took place. Native Kentucky told BET, “I lost my mother to breast cancer and failed many lessons. I just didn’t have it” (to complete her undergraduate program).

When she realized that it would take three years to get back on track, Alexander decided to switch to sports administration, did an internship at the Orange Bowl and got jobs at the Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat. “It was nothing but God,” she says.

Being a woman helped Alexander show her worth. She added: “Women are naturally strong. We are the brains behind things, the bolts and nuts that make it possible. “

Kimberly Fields

SVP of Partnership Development & Operations – NFL

Job description of a boss:

* Climb through the ranks of the world’s most valuable sports competition while deliberately about African-American mentorship.

Who used to know a black woman as chief of staff of the NFL commissioner who shared her perspective on things in the organization?

Fields has 20 years of sports experience and in this previous position fulfilled the daily activities of the office of Roger Goodell. She now leads the development of partnerships.

If you’re a fan who wins tickets to NFL Honors, broadcast the night before Super Bowl, the experienced lawyer probably had her hand in the deal – League sponsors are offered exclusive experiences to pass on to loyal customers.

When it comes to being inclusive, Fields is often the only woman in the room, but she wants to bring others through the door.

She told BET, the other half of the comparison is to ensure that young minorities “don’t feel alone, so on themselves” and that someone teaches them about politics. “We sometimes do not know the playbook – it is important to leave a legacy for the next generation of color people in sports.”

Alexis McCombs is a sports contributor on the plane (appearances on CNN, The Insider on CBS) and author of Girls Guide to Go: Football 101 & The Big Bowl Game. Follow her on IG @MissGridironGirl & Twitter @MzGridironGirl

Receive the latest news from BET in your inbox!

Sign up now for the latest news about celebrities, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking on send, I agree to receive BET newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions

useful. Users can unsubscribe at any time. BET newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1540 Broadway, New York, NY 10036. www.bet.com

OR JOIN US

.