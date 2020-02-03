BlackBerry phones can be dead because the manufacturer says it will stop the sale

BlackBerry phones can finally be dead after the manufacturer said it will stop selling the era-setting handsets.

The devices – famous for their hardware keyboard and status as a favorite phone for powerful executives in the 2000s – have experienced difficult times in recent years, after being squeezed out by iPhone and Android competitors.

In 2016, the Chinese company TCL signed an agreement under which it would make phones under the famous name, many of which contain the same brand and hardware features that made BlackBerry so famous.

But now TCL says it will stop selling BlackBerry handsets at the end of August and will cut off software support in 2022.

That makes it likely that the BlackBerry name on phones will die out. BBM, the equally famous messaging app that appeared on the phones, was closed last year.

The company ended its own internal device development before closing the deal with TCL at the end of 2016, and has since released a number of new smartphones with limited critical success.

In a statement on the BlackBerry Mobile Twitter page, the two companies said that “as of August 31, 2020, TCL Communication will no longer sell BlackBerry devices.”

“TCL Communication has no further rights to design, produce or sell new BlackBerry mobile devices, but TCL Communication continues to support the existing portfolio of mobile devices, including customer service and warranty service until August 31, 2022 – or as long as required by local legislation where the mobile device was purchased, “it went on.

“The future looks bright for both TCL Communication and BlackBerry Limited, and we hope that you will continue to support both as we continue our own path.”

BlackBerry has since switched to cyber security and technology on the internet of things – including software designed to be used in connected cars.

TCL is best known as a TV manufacturer, but also makes a number of other devices and mobile phones.

Neither of the companies has provided any further comments and it is not yet known whether BlackBerry plans to enter into an agreement with another company to continue producing mobile devices that carry its name.

