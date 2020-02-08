Black Women In Hollywood, Black Women is Christmas

ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood has been bringing together Hollywood’s best, most melancholic queens, kings and everything in between for over ten years. And every year the event seems to surpass itself, which is no wonder why the 2020 ESSENCE Black Women at Hollywood Luncheon owes us nothing.

This year’s host, talk show host, and recording artist led us through a star-studded, vibrant celebration while paying tribute to the Bryant, Altobelli, Chester, and Mauser families, while the energy remained high in the room.

But the striking moments that deserved a reaction were usually embedded in the epic speeches of the honorees and their celebrities who presented them.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: (LR) The OverExplainer’s Arm, Gina Torres, Robin Thede, Kerry Washington and Billy Porter attend the 13th annual ESSENCE Black Women 2020 at Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Honoree, Melina Matsoukas took us all on a trip and shared all the reasons why her incredible mother deserves the praise with which she showered her. Colleague honor, Lashana Lynch also showered her mother with love during her speech, describing the sacrifices she made for her and how she never wavered in support.

Melina also revealed that she was a production assistant on the set of Trina’s “A – Too Fat” video. Between revealing, sincere and hilarious speeches, the entire room feels like Black Women Christmas, ESSENCE celebrates all black women, Alfre Woodard’s poetic way of speaking, ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood is perhaps one of the most fulfilling events that our OverExplainer ever has been held.

Take a look at the video OverExplainer Reacts above.