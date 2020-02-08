‘Black Widow’ Reshoot Set photos show Scarlett Johansson in action

Black Widow recordings are underway in Los Angeles and a series of set photos show that Scarlett Johansson is filming a series with an Audi.

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson stands up for two Academy Awards on Sunday, but before that time she has done more work on the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. A Black Widow Super Bowl TV spot debuted last weekend along with some character posters for the highly anticipated film. Now new Black Widow set photos have popped up online.

Daily Mail managed to capture some images of Scarlett Johansson with a double braided hairstyle, filming scenes from Black Widow. The set of photos also see Scarlett Johansson driving a black Audi in downtown Los Angeles. You can view the Black Widow photos again by following the link below.

Scarlett Johansson sports braided hairstyle does reshoots on Black Widow https://t.co/x0vGJzgblc via @DailyMailCeleb

– ladykate (@ladyckate) 8 February 2020

Do you think this film will be Scarlett Johansson’s last appearance as Black Widow in the MCU? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the official summary for Black Widow from Scarlett Johansson:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller ‘Black Widow’, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the dark parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy arises with ties to her past. Chased by a force that will not stop anything from overthrowing her, Natasha has to deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships remained behind long before she became an Avenger.

Directed by Cate Shortland from a script written by Eric Pearson based on a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, Marvel Studios Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson, David Harbor, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, Olivier Richters and Rachel Weisz.

Black Widow will be released in the cinema on 1 May 2020.

Sources: Daily Mail, Twitter

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

Ryden Scarnato

Ryden’s affection for all things DC, Marvel and Star Wars has led him to entertainment journalism at Heroic Hollywood as a news editor.