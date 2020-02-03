Black Widow by Scarlett Johansson has moment from Marvel comics

Black Widow from Marvel Studios offers an action-packed moment with Scarlett Johansson straight from the comics.

This summer, Scarlett Johansson will give Black Widow her long-awaited stand-alone film a full decade after appearing in Iron Man 2 for the first time. As part of the promotion campaign for Black Widow, Marvel Studios released a Super Bowl spot for the Scarlett Johansson movie full of action-packed images.

At a certain point during the Black Widow spot, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff jumps out of a building window while an explosion breaks out behind her. Colorist Matt Wilson has now pointed out that the scene is a direct recreation of a moment from the Black Widow comic strip on which he worked with art by Chris Samnee.

View the message below to compare the Marvel Comics version of the scene with that in Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

Here is the official summary for Black Widow from Scarlett Johansson:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller ‘Black Widow’, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the dark parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy arises with ties to her past. Chased by a force that will not stop anything from overthrowing her, Natasha has to deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships remained behind long before she became an Avenger.

Directed by Cate Shortland from a script written by Eric Pearson based on a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, Marvel Studios Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson, David Harbor, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, Olivier Richters and Rachel Weisz.

Black Widow will be released in theaters on May 1, 2020.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

