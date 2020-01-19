Black Twitter goes down on Piers Morgan and the English media

It was a week of turmoil and chaos in the British media. With the news of Prince Harry who has left his royal office and who seeks to settle in Canada to start his own family and live independently.

Even if the queen agreed to let them go, but one man who does not seem to agree with the prince’s idea is Piers Morgan. He blamed it all on Meghan Markle like the one pushing the Prince to move away to another colony.

He was seen making racist tweets to Meghan Markle, disrespecting her and intimidating her on social media. Reportedly, Piers’ hatred for Meghan began during an event where she snubbed him. It seems Piers can’t live a day without talking about Meghan, he’s actually obsessed with her

Piers’ tweets on Meghan:

Everyone who is currently on the air to claim that the “ racist ” British, led by “ racist ” British media, chased poor Meghan, must in fact produce evidence of all this (non-existent) racism. Or they are themselves guilty of racial baiting.

– Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2020

In happier moments … when Meghan sneaked into my DM for the first time … I think it’s fair to say that she’s probably not a “big fan” of me now. pic.twitter.com/WH0HzqeV3I

– Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2020

Piers has been suffering for all these years. He is currently using the departure of the Duke and Duchess from the castle as a means of coming back against her.

Blacks on Twitter wouldn’t just sit there and watch him rip it apart. They entered from all angles to defend Meghan.

Check out the tweets below:

Piers is sick, Meghan is gone, no RHS and no money, and pays a primer on Frogmore and yet he is still obsessed with rage about it. Is this the example of virility that the media supports? A man abusing / bullying a woman from a powerful platform, what does this teach young men?

– Julius Lumsden (@ juliuslumsden1) January 18, 2020

Ask a black woman to explain her experience and that of blacks in Britain, then shout out all of her answers. The inherent disrespect, gas fires and Piers’ hysteria make me sick to my stomach. His fragile ego howls at the truth. No one should go on this show https://t.co/Gpj3qODeGE

– Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 17, 2020