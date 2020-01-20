Black Travel Vibes: Kiss Your Winter Blues Goodbye in Rio

Credit: @kiahkills

Rio de Janeiro, the second largest city in Brazil, is a travel destination that appeals to all the senses. The moment you land at Galeão International Airport, the city’s diverse energy fills your senses and invites you to explore them. This feeling alone is the reason why many visitors to Rio feel that the city is a second home.

From nights with sambas and golden sandy beaches during the day to exploring the beauty of Sugar Loaf Mountain, Rio’s magic can be found in every corner of the city and wherever you meet. Los Angeles-born Kiah (@kiahkills) kissed the cold of winter goodbye and brought her talents (and passport) to the South American city, and on each of her sun-drenched photos we were amazed where our invitation was.

If you’re planning a side trip to Rio this year, check out our exclusive guide and jealous pictures of Kiah and be inspired to book your trip to Brazil tonight.

01

Welcome to Rio de Janeiro

The coastal city of Rio de Janeiro is a buzzing travel destination on the bucket lists of most travelers. Visit the country’s second largest city between December and March when the weather is pleasant enough to reach the beach. 1 Brazilian real is less than $ 1 so your short break wallet is as excited as you are.

Credit: @kiahkills

02

Relaxation on the beach

You can’t come to Brazil without spending time on the beach, and staying at the JW Marriott Hotel in Rio de Janeiro makes it easy for you to do just that in style.

Photo credit: JW Marriott Hotel Rio de Janeiro

03

Vibes on the roof

Rio is full of two things – delicious food and breathtaking roofs. Visit the Pestana Rio Atlântica on Copacabana Beach and enjoy traditional dishes such as picanha (grilled meat) and feijoada (a rich, hearty stew) in the sun.

Credit: @kiahkills

04

Carnival Queen

One of the best times to really experience Brazilian culture is when Carnival fever hits the city of Rio in February. From sunrise to sunset, the city is full of samba sounds, an event not to be missed.

Credit: @kiahkills

Divide :

TOPICS: Travel Black Travel Guide “Moment of the Day”