Black Travel Vibes: embrace your inner daredevil in Zambia

Zambia is a breathtaking natural beauty that has been surrounded by several African nations, including Zimbabwe and Botswana, and is waiting to be discovered. Often, the sheer size of its borders keeps potential explorers from visiting, but for those who embark on the journey, it is one they will never forget.

A travelista who recently decided to defeat her fears and bucket list on a trip to Zambia is Dev Walker (@walkwithmswalker). Dev needed a boat ride, a rocky walk, and a swim to experience the epic majesty of Devil’s Pool, but she’ll tell you it was worth it.

The flowing water of the Kafue, Luangwa and Zambezi rivers, the diverse wildlife and fascinating wonders such as the Victoria Falls offer travelers exciting adventures that often take them to places that many of their peers have never seen before.

Read our exclusive Zambia guide below and take notes. Next time you are the jet setter in a fearless African adventure!

Welcome to Zambia

Zambia is a South Central African nation that is included in several countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Malawi and Namibia. Zambia is a must for nature lovers. Visit between June and November for great weather and the best wildlife viewing. A trip to Zambia won’t break your budget, since 1 Zambian kwacha equals less than a dollar, the country can be affordable.

River bank sleep

Whether you are on a solo adventure, a family vacation or a romantic getaway, the luxurious Tongabezi Lodge on the banks of the Zambezi is just the thing for you.

Local food

Eating in Zambian culture is very social. So if you are looking for food, you will definitely make new friends. Don’t go without familiarizing your taste buds with traditional dishes like michopo (roasted meat) and nshima, a porridge like porridge.

Fearless adventure

Unless you do anything else on your trip to Zambia, you’ll need to make your way to the natural rock formation known as the Devil’s Pool at Victoria Falls. Don’t worry, rocks form a barrier that prevents you from flowing over the edge so you can relax without fear.

