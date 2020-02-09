‘Black Sunday’, by Tola Rotimi Abraham: NPR

The black Sunday of Tola Rotimi Abraham will destroy you. It will not be an explosion or anything else ultraviolet. Instead, the novel will inflict a thousand tiny cuts and your soul will slowly spill from them. Well, at least I think that’s what Abraham wants to do. I am sure that this is the reason why this novel jewel is full of so much poetry, pain, abandonment, abuse, heartbreak and poverty.

Black Sunday follows twin sisters Bibike and Ariyike and their younger brothers, Peter and Andrew, who live with their parents in Lagos. They are not rich, but they live a calm and happy life. That changes when your mother loses her job for political reasons. His father fails in everything he tries and his mother is forced to take a job as a teacher. When he loses that second job, the family becomes desperate and joins a church in the hope of finding help. Instead of help, his father lends all his money to a man who disappears with him, and the family falls apart. First, their mother abandons them. Shortly after, his father leaves the brothers with his grandmother and disappears forever. Orphaned and poor, children are forced to face everything life throws at them while trying to earn enough money to eat.

The first element highlighted in Black Sunday is the writing itself. Abraham mixes poetry, Yoruba, English pidgin and street philosophy in a fascinating style. The chapters of the novel alternate between the views of the four brothers, and each one has a distinctive voice that makes everything they are talking about feel like something that happened to someone you know.

In addition to writing, there are some underlying themes that give the novel a sense of cohesion. Religion is one of the strongest, from the first pages, when Bibike says: “I like the idea of ​​a god who knows what it is to be a twin. Never remember to be alone.” The role that religion plays becomes progressively bigger, transforming itself into a promise of salvation that eventually falls apart when calamity occurs:

Some days, just after saying my night prayer, when I focused enough, I could hear God’s voice in the afternoon breeze. He looked like an old man who spoke softly in the distance. I didn’t know, in the way Pastor David apparently knew, how to decipher what the voice said. But I believed that one day I would also understand His voice.

Once all the money is gone, the story takes a turn and each subsequent page is like a punch in the intestine: “My family quickly broke up, loose and messy knots, moving away from each other, ashamed and lonely, animals lonely wounded in a happy world. ” Fortunately, Abraham knows that readers can only endure so much, so she gives in to violence from time to time, giving us bright moments of love and humor whose impact is amplified by the horror that surrounds them.

Being abandoned shapes the brothers. We hear from them at intervals, with years passing between chapters, but no matter how many years go by, the ghosts of their parents and the pain of their desertion always loom: “A son of a silly man who loses all his money with scammers “. What is it? A son of a poor man whose wife leaves him, what is it? A son of a man who escapes, leaving his children with his mother, what is it?

While Andrew and Peter provide vivid and entertaining chapters that deal primarily with growth, masculinity and going to a terrible boarding school where abuse is normal, the chapters narrated by the twins are the crown jewels in this novel. They explore how pain shapes us and how to survive is sometimes the only survival mechanism we have left. Abraham creates credible characters whose stories could have come easily from real life, stories full of mistakes, rejection and poverty that reflect some of the things we’ve all lived. That makes them simultaneously unique and universal, and makes it easy to understand the way they see the world, even if their lens is ugly:

All women are owned by someone, some are owned by many; The only advantage of a beautiful girl is that she can choose her owner. If beauty were a gift, it was not a gift for me, I could not eat my own beauty, I could not improve my life with beauty alone. I was born beautiful, I was a beautiful baby. It didn’t change my life. I was a beautiful girl Even so, my life was ordinary. But a beautiful woman was another kind of thing. I had waited too long to choose my owner, rambling in my ignorance, and then someone chose me. What would I do about it?

Black Sunday is a literary wound that bleeds pain for a while, but you must stay the course because it follows much love, beauty and hope.

Gabino Iglesias is an author, book critic and teacher who lives in Austin, Texas. Find him on Twitter at @Gabino_Iglesias.