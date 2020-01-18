A Catholic school in Chula Vista, California suspended a black student after asking why he had to cut his braids.

According to his mother Melissa HardenHer son was suspended from school for “arguments and disobedience” after questioning the order, the San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Harden’s son attends Mater Dei High School and, according to the school, his braided hair doesn’t conform to the school’s dress code, reports The Tribune.

“My son has the right not to cut his hair. He has beautiful hair, ”said Harden to The Tribune.

Her son had missed three days of school because he didn’t want to cut his hair, which The Tribune said was over the collar, but under the eyebrows.

The publication reports that after the incident was posted on social media, school management changed their minds and told Harden that they would allow their son to return to school without changing his hair. They also remove the suspension from his record.

The Catholic School referred all questions about the incident to the San Diego Diocese, whose spokesman Kevin Eckery told The Tribune: “I think everything has been resolved to everyone’s satisfaction.”

BET contacted the San Diego Diocese for comment.

