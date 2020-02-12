Black Man receives a payout of $ 600K after he has been wrongly arrested nationally

A black man from Portland, Oregon stood up for the police and received a payment of $ 600,000 for an unlawful arrest.

Back in 2017 Michael Fesser, 48, filed a lawsuit against discrimination against A&B Towing. According to The Oreonian, Fesser claimed that employees called him racist blemishes and “they asked him how he found a southern flag attached to a pickup parked in the lot of the tow company.”

Eric Benson, owner of A&B Towing and the boss of Fesser, asked the former police commissioner of West Linn Terry Timeus, who was his friend, to perform illegal surveillance of Fesser. Benson claimed that Fesser, who worked for A&B Towing since 2004, stole the company.

On February 25, 2017, the West Linn police were monitoring Fesser during his work, using an audio app called “Swann View” along with a live feed of the company’s video surveillance cameras. Around 5 p.m. that day, Fresser was arrested in his house by a West Linn police officer and five Portland police officers. It was booked due to a worsening of theft. He was released eight hours later after the charge was withdrawn.

When Fesser returned to the police station to collect his belongings, the police told the police that he had been fired, regardless of the fact that there was no evidence that he had stolen his job. Instead, Fesser believes that he has been arrested and fired because he spoke out against discrimination in his workplace.

According to NBC News, Fesser has filed a lawsuit against the city and various members of the West Linn Police Department at the US court in Portland for “false arrest, malicious prosecution, defamation and privacy breach.” The lawsuit also stated that surveillance was “performed without an order or probable cause.”

Fesser has also filed a lawsuit against A&B Towing, which was settled in March 2018 for $ 415,000. The city of West Linn recently settled and agreed to pay $ 600,000 to Fesser. However, the West Linn police claimed that the settlement is “no acknowledgment of liability.”

Paul Buchanan, Fesser’s lawyer, told NBC News that his client is satisfied that the case has been resolved.

‘He is doing well. This was not about money for him. This was about not being allowed to do this. “

.