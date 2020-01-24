Black Man and Ginger Ale-An Unstable Bond

I know that we all grow up in the same household when it comes to certain things 😭. One of those things is Ginger Ale in particular.

If you grew up in a black household then you already know Ginger Ale, and it’s still the answer to not feeling well. With that said. Make sure you take the right steps to work it out.

Some of these steps include drinking the right brand, eating saltine crackers and watching the sun on TV while you’re at it. What is your Ginger Ale routine Roommates? Check out some below!

Black Man’s Attention! … I am intoxicated with ginger ale and feel sick of nausea .. just to let you know

– Shanedra (@Shanedramonay) January 23, 2020

WHAT ARE THE SLANDER EARNING ARE YOU TAKING HERE !? pic.twitter.com/SkgEyv0nKD

– Hassan Sayyed (@HausUrban) January 23, 2020

Are you lying?

The directions are clear: drink some ginger and lie down

– Are we talking about Practice? (@itzkeemo) January 23, 2020

Do you also wear a Saltines sleeve? It won’t work.

– Mieka D (@Babychoby) January 23, 2020

The real question is what brand do you drink?

– I’m NOT “pushy”, I’m straightforward. (@SweetestTea_) January 23, 2020

Schweppes 😂

– Shanedra (@Shanedramonay) January 23, 2020

SCHOOL SCHOOL ?? pic.twitter.com/b6YUYzieRd

– Cory 🌙 🌊 PHOTOGRAPHY PHOTOS (@InkyAfro) January 23, 2020

Must be Canada Dry. Who told you Schweppes? WebMD? 😅 pic.twitter.com/tjuQtdM7Wz

– Celebrities in N.A.T (@ Natalia90131) January 23, 2020

No thats all my job had 😂😂

– Shanedra (@Shanedramonay) January 23, 2020

Are you lying, still? If you try that and it doesn’t work, it’s because of you on that broken phone 🤷🏾‍♂️😂

– Fat Superman (@DNMxThree) January 23, 2020

Canada’s dry.

Lie down.

Watch any major TV on the network from 10 am-4pm

Crackers.

If this doesn’t work you can also plan your own fune.

– AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) January 23, 2020

