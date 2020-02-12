Black Love Shined At ‘The Photograph’ World premiere in New York City

The stars of the long-awaited love story, The Photograph, ran over the red carpet during the world premiere, which was held in New York City on Tuesday evening.

The film, written and directed by Stella Meghie, plays Issa Rae as Mae, an art curator who falls in love with a journalist, played by Lakeith Stanfield, who writes a story about her estranged mother, a photographer. The photo also includes Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Y’lan Noel and Chanté Adams, whose turn is while Issa’s mother on the screen brought us to tears. Literally.

The film also received applause from us for the careful portrayal of black men who are caring and want a relationship. We have positive representations of our fathers, brothers and sons on the big screen.

This is who we saw at the world premiere:

01

Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends the world premiere of “The Photograph” World at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

02

Lakeith Stanfield

Actor Lakeith Stanfield attends the world premiere “The Photograph” at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

03

Chante Adams

Actress Chante Adams attends the world premiere “The Photograph” at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

04

Y’lan Noel

Y’lan Noel attends the world premiere of “The Photograph” World at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

05

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. attends the world premiere “The Photograph” at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

06

Wakeema Hollis

Wakeema Hollis attends the world premiere “The Photograph” at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

07

Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery attends the world premiere of “The Photograph” World at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

08

Y’lan Noel and Chanté Adams

Y’lan Noel and Chanté Adams are present as Universal Pictures presents the premiere of “The Photograph” at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

09

ESSENCE’s MoAnA Luu

MoAnA Luu attends the world premiere “The Photograph” at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

10

Alano Miller and Deulde Wise

Alano Miller and Deulde Wise attend the world premiere “The Photograph” at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

11

Director Stella Meghie and producer Will Packer

Director Stella Meghie and producer Will Packer attend the world premiere “The Photograph” at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

12

LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae

LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae are present as Universal Pictures the premiere of “The Photograph” presents at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

13

Lil Rel Howery and Nia Franklin

Lil Rel Howery and Nia Franklin are present as Universal Pictures the premiere of “The Photograph” presents at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

14

Issa Rae and Y’lan Noel

Issa Rae and Y’lan Noel are present as Universal Pictures presents the premiere of “The Photograph” at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

15

The cast of The Photograph with director Stella Meghie

LaKeith Stanfield, Stella Meghie, Issa Rae, Chanté Adams and Kelvin Harrison Jr. are present as Universal Pictures presents the premiere of “The Photograph” at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

