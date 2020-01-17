Pete Buttigieg is still struggling to resonate with the black voters, and the Black Lives Matter moment ensures that he knows why.

During Tuesday’s democratic debate in Iowa, Buttigieg noted that “the black voters who know me best support me”.

However, a recent Washington poll for Ipsos found that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is only “2 percent of the nation’s democratic black voters”.

In addition, Post Survey Director Scott Clement tweeted during the debate that Buttigieg “only gets 3 percent support from the black voters he knows well.”

Buttigieg said that if African Americans met him, he would get more support, but our Washington poll for Ipsos undermines this claim. Among the black voters familiar with him, he receives only 3% support. https://t.co/pfOfqo5p3h

– Scott Clement (@sfcpoll), January 15, 2020

Before the debate, Buttigieg appeared at a town hall forum in Iowa where several Black Lives Matter activists from South Bend interrupted his speech to express concerns about how his mayor’s policy had failed the color communities there, the Washington Times reports.

The group had traveled from Los Angeles to protest Buttigieg’s weekend campaign stop and then followed him to Iowa, the Washington Times reports.

“For me, Mayor Pete is the equivalent of Trump,” BLM activist Kat Redding told the Washington Times on Monday (January 13). “I think Trump is very aggressive about his racism and I think Mayor Pete is very passive about his racism.”

Redding also told the Washington Times that if the presidential race boils down to Trump against Buttigieg: “I wouldn’t vote. You are just two of the same people. “

The Washington Times reports that South Bend City Councilor Sharon McBride, who is black, replied that “South Bend Black Lives Matter’s views are not necessarily representative of the South Bend Black Community, many of whom Pete supports and believes that our city has gotten better under his leadership. “

(Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

