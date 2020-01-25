Before two competing West Virginia High School basketball teams said goodbye last Friday (January 17), an African American entered the locker room and found a disgusting picture on a board.

A drawing of a stick figure dyed on a noose and an arrow pointing to the figure labeled “Jace” was pinned to the board. Jace Colucci is the only black student on the Westside High School team.

Since the incident, Wyoming County Schools have made a statement claiming they are investigating what happened.

“These drawings and their origins are thoroughly examined and all necessary measures are taken,” said the superintendent Deirdre Cline wrote to CNN.

Unfortunately, the incident on Friday was not the first time that the 17-year-old basketball player was targeted for his race. His mother, Erica Colucci Ayers, CNN said that last year she was made aware of a video posted on Snapchat that apparently said “Hang Jace” from another high school student.

Ayers claims the school district told her he was investigating the incident and that the students involved were disciplined.

Ayers has hired a lawyer since the incidents happened Sean W. Cook, who wrote an email to CNN that the school district did not share the results of this investigation with the family, nor found out who was punished where and how.

You crossed the line with the noose, “said Ayers.” It is a threat to his life. It is a hate crime. They took the time to color the stick figure’s face. “

In the end, Jace played in the game and Ayers told the WVVA that he was doing this “with his head held high”.

“I want justice for my son,” said Ayers.

Assistant to the Wyoming County Attorney General Sante Boninsegna He has told CNN that his office has been investigating a potential crime and has provided no further information.