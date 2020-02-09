Black hair is not a problem in Hollywood, unskilled stylists are

As a white person, I will speak to my fellow whites and say that there are many things that we do not understand, especially when it comes to race and diversity issues. Clearly. But also as a white man, I will say that it is our responsibility to understand much more, especially when it comes to issues of race and diversity. And especially when it comes to issues that we have created from our own prejudices and ignorance (so all).

One of the things that I would put at the top of the list of things that white people don’t understand is black hair. White people don’t understand black hair so well that California had to go through the Crown Act (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) in July 2019 to address the issue of workplace discrimination when it comes to textures. Can you imagine that you need a law to tell black people to wear their hair the way they want? It is almost laughable until you realize that problems have occurred that require such measures.

And discrimination in the workplace around black hair does not only end with traditional office culture. Apparently, Gabrielle Union’s hairstyles were “too black” during her tenure at America’s Got Talent, which was one of the many problems that led her to break free from the show. On Twitter, Union also questioned the diversity behind the cameras on AGT, which is becoming an increasingly general topic of what true inclusion looks like in Hollywood. It is important to have more different faces on the screen, but if no one behind the camera understands how they can support their work, how can they really succeed?

As actress Laci Mosley pointed to Hollywood Reporter, it’s not just about looking beautiful. “This is not specific to vanity. It is the fact that systemic racism is so deeply rooted in our industry that we are so forgotten all the time that this is normal.” Hair and makeup are crucial components of film and TV. work, some people doing that work at tonight’s Oscars ceremony, but as with much of the rest of Hollywood, the pool of makeup and hairstylists is often far too white, to the point that black actresses should have themselves styles.

Uncertain actress Natasha Rothwell also said to THR: “It is a really bad service for colored actors who actually do someone else’s work and are not paid for it,” and also noted that stylists, not familiar with black hair or makeup up non-white skin, are often so nervous that it takes much longer to finish their work compared to those stylists working on white co-stars.

When it comes to that specific problem, Taraji P. Henson has a solution that feels like pretty solid advice. “If you know how to do it, great. If you don’t do that, pass it on to someone who does. It has nothing to do with pride or ego, “Henson told THR,” I’m not saying you have to be black to know how to do that, but you have to know what the hell you’re doing. “

Practical, pragmatic and efficient, and a solution that hopefully leaves room for more color artists to do the work they can do more than in an industry where they are largely under-represented. It is understandable that not everyone understands how to style different hair types, I can hardly control my own, but it is not my job to do someone else’s hair either. It is more than a reasonable expectation that someone hired to do hair and makeup on a set can do this for all people working on a project.

If you hire a personal chef to come and cook your breakfast and they show up and say they only knew how to scramble eggs and not fry, you could assume that this person is not a very good chef, because they were unable to navigate through the basic functions for which they were hired. It is reasonable to expect a chef to cook eggs in more than one way, and it is just as reasonable to expect that hair and makeup stylists offer the same level of service to every customer in their seat.

As Hollywood places more and more color artists in front of the camera, it is essential that they also diversify the people behind the scenes, because we know that this relationship is incredibly symbiotic. For people to thrive in their work, they must be supported in that work, not just put in the role. And in an industry like Hollywood, that work often starts in the styling chair.

