Black Desert Mobile is the best place to play Flappy Bird

From Joe Robinson

January 21, 2020

Do you still know Flappy Bird? Now Which was definitely a craze … I only dived into it a little, but you could see what made it a weird success – simple operation, high skill barriers but low access barrier. Getting attention from popular YouTubers helped of course, but it is often the simpler titles that are most susceptible to that kind of attention.

I remember that when Flappy Bird was removed from the app store, people sold their phones and other devices on which the game was still installed. Crazy stuff.

If you yearn for those halcyon days, I have good news for you – the spirit of Flappy Bird is alive and good in Black Desert Mobile.

If the game needs to download an additional update, you will see this screen:

By tapping the button, you go to a download screen with a mini-game in it. You must guide the Black Spirit through the side scrolling environment and avoid obstacles while you drive. Achieving certain milestones remotely gives you a number of small in-game rewards, and if you have managed to collect enough gems, you will win extra lives. Of course, the further you go, the faster the game gets.

I have tried a number of control tactics – constant pressing, tapping, a combination of both … but I’m just as good at this mini-game as I was the original Flappy Bird (that is, not great).

You can play this mini-game every time there is an update, and based on the e-mail I just received, another big game has landed. This latest update adds Siege Wars for guilds (a new type of PvP activity), as well as the mini game Den Asura. A new class called the sorceress is also on the way.

That does not mean that BDM itself is already a pretty impressive mobile MMORPG, but there are worse reasons to try it out than just because there is also an addictive mini-game embedded in the download screen.

Don’t forget to check out our Black Desert Mobile tips guide to answer your most pressing questions.