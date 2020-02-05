Black Desert Mobile iOS and Android Guide

yesMissing Desert Mobile is an adaptation for iOS and Android of the popular MMORPG Black Desert Online. The game will make players discover the hidden secrets of the Ancients following the Black Spirit. Some questions have arisen about driver support, last names and the best classes among players, so we are here to offer some practical tips and suggestions to help you get started.

Black Desert Mobile Global Guide

Black Desert Mobile APK & Download

Black Desert Mobile is available to download worldwide for free through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, so a separate APK file is not required to play.

Black Desert mobile controller support

The answer here is yes and no. Yes, Black Desert Mobile offers compatibility with bluetooth controllers, but its functionality is limited at best. This means that you can pair a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One bluetooth controller with your iPhone or Android device, but you will only get limited functionality.

What does that mean exactly? You can use the controller to do things like move the camera, your character and use basic attack movements. However, when it comes to using the controller to select buttons on the screen and navigate the menu, you must use your fingers.

Some players have suggested that they could avoid this by using a controller with mapping functions, but most people probably won’t have that at hand. It is not clear if Pearl Abyss plans to continue developing Black Desert Mobile controller support, or leave it as is.

Family name Black Desert Mobile

If you are a veteran of the Black Desert, you are probably familiar with Surnames, but if you are new to the game or have been out for a while, a brief explanation will be helpful. In Black Desert Mobile, your last name is essentially your last name, a name that is unique to you and all your characters on the server.

You can change your family name by buying a name change coupon at the store, but it will not be free. It will cost you 400 pearls, which equals $ 10 / £ 7. Once you have purchased the coupon, you can change your last name. This Black Desert Mobile tip should help you when you start.

As his name implies, his character’s name is simply his name, while his last name is his last name. So, if your character was called John Doe (I know, creative, huh?), Then your character’s name would be John and your family’s name would be Doe. Each new character will adapt a new character name but keep the same last name. Hopefully this advice from Black Desert Mobile will explain the difference.

Black Desert Mobile Classes

There are currently six Black Desert Mobile classes available in the game, and more will come in the future. Below is a list of all current class options:

Giant

ranger

Valkyrie

Warrior

Witch

Sorceress

While there is no right answer about which class is the best to choose, each class is likely to be better for different players based on their style of play.

the Giant The class is best for those who love melee and cause chaos. With a high DPS (damage per second), you can do a lot of damage to enemies quite quickly. On the other hand, the ranger The class offers a mix of melee and distance fighting. While it still offers a high DPS, you can also deal a good deal of damage from a distance.

the Valkyrie The class at Black Desert Mobile is the best for those who want to play a supporting role. As Valkyrie, you can cast recovery spells and defensive help to keep your team alive.

the Warrior It is perhaps one of the best complete Black Desert Mobile classes. With a good balance, players can try to play an attack role and a defensive role. the Witch It is similar to the Ranger in that it can cause a lot of damage to enemies really fast, however, you should be careful because this class cannot withstand much damage.

the Sorceress It is an adaptable class that has powerful short and long range attacks depending on the situation. She is not as fragile as the Witch, but she still needs careful handling to avoid being knocked down.

Black Desert Mobile Auto Attack / Combat

Black Desert Mobile offers players the opportunity to use a self-attack / combat feature that will greatly facilitate the fight. However, it is not immediately available, so discovering how to unlock and use auto-attack / combat can be a bit confusing.

To unlock the auto attack / combat, you must finish the Old stone chamber Story mission, which will reach level 13. Once you have completed that mission, you can use the auto attack function.

Once you’ve unlocked it, you should see a button on your screen when you’re in combat that will allow you to enable the auto attack feature. Simply press the button every time you are in a fight and you would like to use it and you will instantly attack all nearby enemies.

Does Black Desert Mobile pay to win?

As with any mobile game, many questions are asked about Black Desert Mobile microtransactions and whether it is a pay style game to win. The game offers a premium coin called Black Pearls, which players can use at the store to buy more items, pets, cosmetics and more.

Players can also win Black Pearls by playing through the game as rewards, but as expected, it will take longer. While players who buy Black Pearls may have a slight advantage, in general, Black Desert Online is not a paid game to win and microtransactions are handled well in our opinion.

What is the maximum level of Black Desert Mobile?

Players will be able to “wake up” their character at level 65, which will essentially change their playing style. Once your character class has woken up, you will get new skills, weapons and more.

Each of the Black Desert Mobile classes offers different types of awakenings.

Black Desert Mobile Node Wars | Schedule, rewards and start a war of nodes

Pearl Abyss has officially launched the Black Desert Mobile Node Wars preseason, which will allow guilds to fight each other for nodes. The winner of the Node War may possess that specific Node for a period of seven days. Let’s take a look at the calendar, the rewards and how to start a war of nodes.

Node Wars will only be available in limited times, so you should plan around them. Wars will take place from 10 p.m. at 12 p.m. (server time) on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. If your Guild wins a Node War bet, it will fight (or defend) against other Guilds during this time, with the winning Guild managing to maintain the Node for a period of weeks.

To be eligible for a Black Desert Mobile Node War, your Guild must have at least ten members. The three best guilds that compete can compete in the war of nodes, with a guild defending and the other two attacking. The winning teams will have ten hours to prepare, before the war of nodes begins at the moments mentioned above.

Black Desert Mobile Taming for horses | How to tame a horse

Knowing how to tame a horse in Black Desert Mobile is essential if you want to capitalize on additional inventory space. However, finding out how to get a horse can be a bit confusing if you don’t know what you are doing. Once you have a clear idea of ​​the process, it is actually quite simple.

To start, you must have two elements with you: Raw sugar and a Horse tamer rope. Both can be bought in any city and will not be too expensive. Once you have those two elements, it will be time to tame your horse.

You can find a wild horse virtually anywhere in Black Desert Mobile, but you can search for a horseshoe and horse icon in your minimap if you have problems. Once you’ve found one, head towards the icon until you see a horse. Then start approaching VERY slowly. If you move too fast, the horse may get scared.

Once you get close enough, you will see two options: Feed horse Y Tame the horse. If you feel lucky, you can go ahead and try to tame your horse, but there is only a 50% chance that it will work. Alternatively, you can feed the lumps of horse sugar, which will increase your chances of taming it by 10% per cube, up to 90%.

Once you can tame your horse in Black Desert Mobile, you will automatically join a mini-game, where you will have to keep your balance and keep a slider in the green zone three consecutive times. Once you have done that, you will have tamed a horse.

Black Desert Mobile x Amazon Prime | How to claim your loot for free

Amazon Prime and Black Desert Mobile have teamed up to offer players free rewards in the game for linking their Prime membership with the game. The event began on December 11, 2019 (launch day) and offers players six opportunities to claim rewards in the game.

For each set of rewards, you must log in to Black Desert Mobile during the designated time and verify your Amazon Prime membership from the game. Each time you do that, you can unlock a new reward until the event is over.

Unfortunately, if one of the previous rewards was lost, you cannot return and claim it. However, there are still a few more opportunities to get your free Black Desert Mobile x Amazon Prime reward.

Below you can see all the dates on which you can unlock a free reward:

December 11-31 (2019)

January 1 to 14 (2020)

January 15-28

January 29 – February 11

February 12-25

February 26 – March 17

To earn your Amazon Prime x Black Desert Mobile reward, simply log in to the game during one of the above moments and verify your Amazon Prime account.

Hopefully, this list of tips and advice from Black Desert Mobile will help your first hours go smoothly. If you have any questions, leave a comment below and we will do our best to answer you.

Andrew Smith is an independent contributor to Pocket Tactics. You can find more of his work on his site, Guide Fall.