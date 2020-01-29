Maybe Kylie Jenner was just trying to pay her respects to a fallen star – but she ended up causing more problems within her own family fracture.

In the wake of Kobe BryantDeath, Kylie is one of many celebs who pay tribute to social media. However, he did have a personal connection to the tragedy – it was flown in by the same helicopter!

He wrote to her Instagram story:

“That’s the helicopter I would occasionally fly to that pilot, Ara. He’s a nice guy.”

The helicopter pilot was in fact Ara Zobayan, who was killed in a crash with Kobe, Gianna Bryant, and six other passengers. Some may accuse Kylie of focusing her response to the tragedy on her own, but we don’t blame anyone for pointing out how it affected them personally.

However, one person is angry. Really angry. The speaker-through-her-lawyer is angry. That person is Blac Chyna.

See, after Kylie mentioned the helicopter some people noticed that she actually posted pictures of the aircraft on her IG – in November, when she took her nephew. Kardashian dreams for it on his bday!

As if there wasn’t enough legal back and forth between Chyna and Rob Kardashian – who has been reported to have made some disturbing accusations of his own recently – this admission creates even more “anxiety.”

As Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani said in a statement that AMI, every person:

“Chyna learns that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, her beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to express her ‘anxiety’ that she and Dream are riding in the same helicopter with the same pilots before the horrific Sunday crash.What Kylie didn’t reveal was that Chyna doesn’t give Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream aboard a helicopter and Chyna would never give Kylie permission. “

Wow. We understand why he was angry, considering what happened to that helicopter. If the cause of the crash appears to be a mechanical failure, there is every reason to think it could have easily happened two months ago when her daughter boarded …

So scary to think! Ciani added:

“No parents should be aware of the fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their consent. Chyna has voiced her strong objection to Rob and insisted it will never happen again.”

If they actually took the Dream in a helicopter without her mother’s permission, it would make sense for a mother to get angry.

What do you think??

