Blac Chyna convicts Kylie Jenner for taking Dream in a helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant

Blac Chyna sentenced Kylie Jenner for attempting a helicopter flight with Dream Kardashian, which was later involved in the fatal crash of Kobe Bryant.

The 31-year-old model shares Dream with Rob Kardashian and is extremely upset that Kylie took her daughter on the “unapproved” flight in November.

The same helicopter crashed on Sunday, killing nine people, including NBA legend Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Blac challenged 22-year-old billionaire makeup mogulin Kylie for what she believes to unnecessarily jeopardize Dream.

People have reported that Blac’s lawyer Lynne Ciani released a statement about Kylie’s actions after the Kardashians star paid tribute to helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan, who was killed in the crash.

The statement read: “Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner uses the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to admit to their ‘need’, which she and Dream share with the same pilot had flown the same helicopter before the terrible crash on Sunday.

“What Kylie didn’t reveal was that Chyna Kylie never gave permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter flight, and Chyna Kylie would never have given that permission.”

Ciani continued, “No parents should find out later that their child has participated in dangerous activity without their permission.”

The explanation ended with Blac paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy: “(Blac) expresses its heartfelt prayers and condolences to all families affected by yesterday’s tragedy.”

Blac has reportedly been involved in a controversial custody battle with Rob, 32, who tried to have full custody of his daughter.

