Blac Chyna claims that Kylie Jenner dreamed on the same helicopter that Kobe used without permission

Kylie Jenner once brought Dream Kardashian for a ride in the same helicopter that crashed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers indoors Blac Chyna makes clear that she did not like it.

On Monday evening, Jenner shared a tribute to the nine lost in the crash on Instagram, while revealing that it was the same helicopter she would “fly from time to time” with the same pilot, Ara Zobayan. One of those times was for Dream’s third birthday, back in November 2019.

“Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter and seven other precious souls to confess her” need “that she and Dream had been on the same helicopter with the same pilot before the gruesome Sunday. crashing, “Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciana told Weekly.

“What Kylie did not reveal was that Chyna Kylie never gave permission to take her dear daughter, Dream, on a helicopter flight and that Chyna Kylie would never have given that permission,” the statement continued. “No parents should find out that their child has taken part in a dangerous activity without their permission.”

Chyna’s lawyer said she was “distraught” when she discovered that it was happening and “expressed strong objections” to Dream’s father, Rob Kardashian, insisting “that it would never happen again.”

“Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all the families affected by yesterday’s tragedy,” the statement concluded.

“Dreamed during her first helicopter flight,” Jenner told social media at the time. “Congratulations baby girl … you are a gift.”

“Happy Birthday Dream,” said Rob, sharing additional photos of her eating a cupcake outside the helicopter and sitting inside.

Dream Kardashian spends third birthday in a helicopter