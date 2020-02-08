BJP’s Muslim face in Indore resigns over CAA, accuses party of yielding to politics of hate

The CAA and NPR proposed by the BJP government is against the constitution and is anti-Muslim, allegedly the dual corporator from the Muslim-dominated Khajrana area of ​​Indore.

File image of BJP flag. (Image: AFP)

Indore: A member of BJP for 38 years and a prominent Muslim face in Indore’s saffron stronghold in Madhya Pradesh, Usman Patel stopped Saturday accusing the party of doing politics of hate.

“It is no longer the same BJP as the party now involved in the policy of hate,” Patel said in a video message, announcing that he and his supporters had resigned from primary party membership.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) proposed by the BJP government are against the constitution and are anti-Muslim, allegedly the dual corporator from the Muslim-dominated Khajrana area of ​​Indore.

“I’m with the mothers and sisters protesting on the road,” Patel added, claiming he had joined BJP after being inspired by the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Earlier last month, around 80 Muslim leaders resigned from their duties in the Indore district. Those who submitted their papers on the controversial Citizenship Law were mostly from Indore, Mhow, Khargone and Dewas.

Several other members of the BJP minority cells have stopped in recent weeks in cities such as Bhopal, Khandwa, Harda and in many other places.

In addition to Bhopal, where protests have been taking place on Iqbal Maidan for almost two months, there are anti-CAA protests in various Madhya Pradesh cities.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.