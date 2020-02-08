“BJP Will Win …”: Manoj Tiwari wants you to save this tweet for the election results day in Delhi

Shah and BJP president JP Nadda during the whirlwind campaign for the polls had claimed that the party will win more than 45 seats in Delhi.



New Delhi: After every exit poll for the Delhi elections predicted a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi party, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari came up with this own prediction. He ignored all exit polls and claimed that the BJP will win 48 seats.

Tiwari tweeted that all exit polls “fail” and asked his opponents to save his tweet.

“All these exit polls will fail. Carefully save my tweet. BJP will win 48 seats and form the government in Delhi … please don’t apologize for blaming the EVM,” Tiwari claimed in his tweet in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to meet the seven Lok Sabha MPs and other BJP leaders late in the evening, said a party leader.

“Shah will meet MPs and other leaders to get their feedback on the vote at the 70 seats in the Assembly,” Tiwari said.

Shah and BJP president JP Nadda during the whirlwind campaign for the polls had claimed that the party will win more than 45 seats in Delhi.

Exit polls for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) despite a likely increase in the number for the BJP in the 70-member House.

Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his seat with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.

Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats. TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the congress.

The AAP had won an overwhelming victory in the 2015 polls, won 67 seats and reduced the BJP to three.

