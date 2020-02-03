BJP will offer ‘Pucca’ houses for all poor families by 2022: PM Modi in Delhi Rally

The Aam Aadmi party will continue to block welfare schemes for people if they are voted back into power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the meeting in Karkardooma.

PTI

updated:February 3, 2020, 5:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a rally on Monday in Karkardooma. (Twitter / ANI)

New Delhi: The BJP-led central government will offer ‘pucca’ homes to all poor families by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday during an election rally preceding the February 8 polls.

The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal will continue to block welfare arrangements for people if they are voted back into power, the prime minister said during the meeting in Karkardooma.

He said his government found solutions to decades-old problems that hit the country and called the regularization of unauthorized colonies to claim that the BJP had delivered on its promise to the people of Delhi.

“We have kept our promise to people in Delhi that we will regularize unauthorized colonies,” Modi said. The BJP, he added, believes in positivity and the country’s interest is great.

He told the meeting that India will not be driven by hate policy, but by development policy. With an overview of his government’s achievements, he quoted the repeal of Article 370, the Ayodhya judgment, the Kartarpur corridor and the Citizenship Law (amendment) for persecuted minorities.

