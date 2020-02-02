BJP tries to take advantage of Shaheen Bagh, if Amit Shah wants him to open the route in 2 minutes, Kejriwal says

New Delhi: Claiming that the Bharatiya Janata party was “due” to the anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the saffron party would have no problems tackling the concerns of the area. He further supported his statement by saying that the Union’s Interior Minister, Amit Shah, could clear the blocked roads in a matter of minutes, but that may not help his party to get votes for the February 8 elections.

“I don’t know why the central government doesn’t open the way at Shaheen Bagh when the problem comes under them. In short, they don’t want to do it because BJP surrenders to politics. Can’t believe a powerful house minister like Amit Shah can don’t get that way. If it opens, there’s no problem for them, “Kejriwal said on News18’s” Delhi Agenda ”

The women from the little known place in Delhi decided to hold a peaceful sit-in protest against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) a few days after the attack on students of Jamia Millia Islamia in December. The area, just in front of the university, has since been blocked and suffocates the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh route.

“BJP has created an unprecedented law and order. A minister says to shoot them (anti-CAA protesters) and shoot people. Will anyone be willing to invest in these types of circumstances? What kind of politics is this? Everything they are doing If they will solve the Shaheen Bagh problem, there will be no more problems for them, “the Delhi CM said.

His statement was related to the January 30 incident in Jamia, where a 17-year-old boy with firearms opened fire on demonstrators near Jamia Millia Islamia, blaming opposition parties for incitement to violence from Union Anurag Thakur.

Thakur was caught on camera during a meeting prior to the 8 February elections and made inflammatory comments. When he clapped his hands over his head, Thakur sang: “Desh ke gaddaron ko (traitors of the land) …”, while the crowd withdrew “goli maaro s **** n ko (shoot them all)”.

The slogan was recently put forward by a number of junior BJP leaders, including Kapil Mishra, but this is the first time that a party official at the level of a Union minister has participated.

