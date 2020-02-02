BJP Top Brass Miffy with MP Anantkumar Hegde’s Gandhi Jibe, can force him to apologize: Sources

New Delhi: BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s wipe on Mahatma Gandhi has irritated the leadership of the top party and he may be forced to apologize, parties said on Monday.

A senior BJP leader said the comments of the Karnataka leader were “judgmental,” and that party leadership was angry with him.

“The party has expressed his displeasure to him and asked him to take corrective action. Any insult to Mahatma Gandhi is unacceptable,” he said.

At a public event, Uttara Kannada’s six-time Lok Sabha member said the entire independence movement was stepped up with the consent and support of the British.

“None of these so-called leaders was even beaten once by the police. Their independence movement was a big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It wasn’t a real fight. It was an “adjustment” freedom, “he said.

Hegde ridiculed Gandhi’s hunger strikes and satyagraha and also called them “drama.”

“These congressmen continue to say that we have gained independence because of fasting until death or satyagraha. That is not true. The British did not leave India because of satyagraha,” he said.

The MP also said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, had nothing to do with the murder of Gandhi.

The Karnataka BJP distanced itself from Hegde’s statements and said it did not agree with what he said.

State BJP spokesperson G Madhusudhan said the RSS has high priority for Mahatma Gandhi and will not support such “cheap” comments.

Former minister and congress of Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge said that Hegde tried to stand in the spotlight by making such offensive statements. “He is no longer a minister. He is no longer in circulation. He is now trying to impress Prime Minister Modi by talking nonsense, “he said.

