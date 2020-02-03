BJP Surrendering to hate politics, land by dangerous situation: Mamata about the comment ‘Goli vs Boli’ by Adityanath

Adityanath reached controversy during a demonstration in Delhi, saying that those who attack Kanwariyas (supporters of Lord Shiva) face police bullets.

updated:February 3, 2020, 10:09 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee on a protest from the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad against the Citizenship Act. (Image: ANI)

Kolkata: Slamming against its Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for its recent “goli vs boli,” West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee said Monday that India was facing a “dangerous situation” because people in constitutional positions were spreading hatred. She also claimed that the BJP surrendered to common politics, if and when there were elections.

“How can he (the CM of UP) say” Boli se nahi manega toh goli chala do “? I have never heard such comments. A Union minister (Anurag Thakur) has also said something similar. They are just busy with hate politics The country is going through a dangerous situation, “said Banerjee at the state secretariat.

Adityanath reached controversy during a demonstration in Delhi, saying that those who attack Kanwariyas (supporters of Lord Shiva) face police bullets.

Delhi goes to the polls on 8 February.

“Boli se nahi moonega to goli se moon hi jaayega” (if they don’t listen to reason, they will certainly understand the language of the bullet), “Adityanath had said, days after Thakur had said” Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro ‘(shoot the traitors).

“Voters in Delhi are about to exercise their franchise, and without an agenda left, they (BJP) play the community card. I’m not sure why they would do this … They could have used the development card or what that concerns the economic or humanitarian map, “added Banerjee.

