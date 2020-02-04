BJP Speaking in multiple voices, misleading people: D Raja

Kolkata: CPI called BJP a hypocritical party on Tuesday and said Tuesday that it speaks in multiple voices with the aim of misleading people to hide their ‘sinister designs’.

People need to understand this BJP hypocrisy, he said Tuesday to the written answer from the Union’s Foreign Minister for Nityan and Rai. In his reply, Rai said that the Center has not taken any decision to establish the National Register of Indian Citizens at national level. Interior Minister Amit Shah has said time and again that NRC would be implemented nationwide.

He criticized the saffron party and said, “BJP speaks in multiple voices. Previous Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there have been no talks about national NRC. But Interior Minister Amit Shah said NRC will be implemented. The CPI leader said,” BJP is misleading the country to hide their sinister designs and one should understand the hypocrisy of the party “.

He claimed that the BJP-RSS combination has stirred up the entire country by exerting divisions to turn India into a theocratic state in a secular state.

“The BJP-RSS combine is a threat to the secular fabric of India. All secular forces must fight together and launch a united resistance. There is a need to strike together,” said the CPI Secretary General.

“Regarding the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), he said it is” unconstitutional, municipal and anti-national. “By adopting it, the BJP government has jeopardized relations between the middle states because some states have resolutions adopted in their assemblies against the law.

The assemblies of Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have adopted the resolution against CAA. “Citizenship cannot be linked to any religion. It is not only discriminatory for Muslims, but also for tribals, dalits and poorer sections of society,” he added.

Regarding economic policy, Raja said that the government “brutally relinquishes all its responsibilities by moving to large-scale privatization.”

LIC is now focusing on divestment, Raja said, adding, “The 2020 budget is anti-people and retrograde in nature.”

Raja, who spoke on the final day of the CPI national council meeting, said there is a need to strengthen the party that once stood at the forefront of the freedom movement, unlike RSS and Jansangh.

The CPI, he said, is on its way to rejuvenating its employees to face challenges in the current political situation. It will activate all branches throughout the country and also increase the number of members.

“We want CPI membership to hit one million in the next three to four years. This is needed to launch our struggle at all levels,” he said, admitting that it had challenges of age, gender, and generation gaps for which corrective steps were taken.

CPI, he said, has decided to place young people in its policy-making body.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.