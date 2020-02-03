BJP serves Show Cause Notice to MP Anantkumar Hegde for comments against Mahatma Gandhi, says Karnataka Party Chief

At a public event, Ittara Kannada’s six-member MP said that the independence movement was organized with the permission and support of the British.

New Delhi: The BJP has issued a show-cause notification to its MP Anantkumar Hegde about comments against Mahatma Gandhi, said Nalim Kumar Kateel, party leader, Monday.

Hegde’s remark about Gandhi had irritated the tophood of the ruling party, speculating that he might be forced to apologize.

Top government sources also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed dissatisfaction with Hegde’s comments and that the Member of Parliament would not be admitted to the parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday.

At a public event, Ittara Kannada’s six-member MP said that the independence movement was organized with the permission and support of the British. “None of these so-called leaders was even beaten once by the police. Their independence movement was a big drama, “he had said.

The Karnataka BJP distanced itself from Hegde’s statements and said it did not agree with what he said. State BJP spokesperson G Madhusudhan said the RSS has high priority for Mahatma Gandhi and will not support such “cheap” comments.

