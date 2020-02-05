‘BJP Playing Dirty Politics’: Kejriwal shares video of Shaheen Bagh Shooter’s father denies ties with AAP

New Delhi: One day after Delhi police released photos of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of playing ‘dirty politics’ prior to the February 8 elections , referring to a news report Baisala’s father denies ties with his party.

“The BJP is playing dirty politics with the law and order of Delhi and the security of the country. It was their dirty policy to falsely accuse the Aam Aadmi party two days before the election. The truth was revealed today,” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

भाजपा दिल्ली की क़ानून व्यवस्था और देश की सुरक्षा के साथ गंदी राजनीति और खिलवाड़ कर रही है। चुनाव के दो दिन पहले आम आदमी पार्टी पर झूठा आरोप लगाना गंदी राजनीति थी। आज सच सामने आ गया। https://t.co/LYbkuOHxOc

– Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 5 February 2020

The AAP national convener shared a video from The Economic Times in which Baisala’s father, Gaje Singh, denied that he was a member of the party at any time. “We have never accepted AAP membership, nor do we have anything to do with the party,” he said.

“My son was a Modi ‘sevak’ (supporter) and used to talk about Hindutva and Hinduism,” Singh added.

The father reiterated his son’s earlier assertions that growling is the reason why he opened fire on Shaheen Bagh and said, “He was frustrated because of traffic jams that forced him to spend four hours for the same work that could be done in an hour.”

Baisala, 25, was arrested on February 1 for shooting in the air at Shaheen Bagh, which was central to protests in the national capital against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA).

Baisala’s father reportedly disputed elections twice on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket – from Jangpura in 2008 and then Patparganj four years later.

The Crime Branch, investigating the case, found images on Baisala’s phone and showed it with AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

Baisala’s family, however, refuted the police’s claim Tuesday. His uncle, Fatesh Singh, said he has no idea where the photos are coming from.

“My cousin Kapil had no association with a political party, nor any other member of the family. My brother Gaje Singh (father of Kapil) fought the assembly elections in 2008 for the BSP and lost. Afterwards, none of our family had any ties with a political party, “he had said.

Singh said that Baisala also has no friends associated with the AAP or any other political party.

Sachin Gujjar, the brother of Baisala, also made a similar statement.

“My father and Kapil are not members of AAP. During their campaign in our village last year, AAP employees let my father wear a cap and that is the image you see on news channels,” he said.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.